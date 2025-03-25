Telangana to carry out minor blasts in SLBC tunnel as rescuers struggle

HYDERABAD: The state government will likely ask the Union government to allow it to carry out minor blasts inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel to expedite the rescue operations.

On Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, reviewed the rescue operations being carried out within the SLBC tunnel which collapsed on February 22, trapping eight workers inside. Rescue teams found the body of one person while the whereabouts of the other seven remain unknown.

During the meeting, officials briefed the chief minister on the rescue operations’ progress and the challenges they face. Sources said that the chief minister was informed that the rescuers were struggling to cut the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) due to the silt that had covered it.

They added: “As the tunnel is located within the wildlife sanctuary and tiger zone, permissions to carry out even minor blasts are mandatory from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The accident site is at a depth of about 500 metres from the surface.”

With this, the chief minister instructed officials to seek necessary permissions and help from the Centre.

Revanth also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to appoint senior IAS officer Sivasankar Lotheti to oversee the rescue operations.

The officials informed the chief minister that 700 personnel from 25 agencies were involved in the rescue operations. They added that the rescue teams are removing debris, collapsed rocks and boulders, dismantling the TBM parts and clearing soil mounds, silt and seepage water from inside the tunnel.