Worrisome rise in TB cases in Telangana's Bhadradri

KHAMMAM: Health officials have expressed concern over the rising number of Tuberculosis (TB) cases in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

They disclosed that nearly 200 new cases are being confirmed each month. The district recorded 2,144 TB cases last year, the second highest among the 33 districts in the state. Officials put the number of active TB cases in the district at 1,050.

District TB Control Officer Dr Balaji stated that a lack of nutritional food is a major factor contributing to TB cases among the tribal population in agency areas. He attributed the increase to pollution from the district’s industrial corridor and the movement of migrants from Chhattisgarh, where TB cases are high.

Efforts are being made to control the spread, including regular health checkups in remote villages. District Collector Jitesh V Patil sanctioned two portable X-ray units to facilitate early diagnosis by conducting door-to-door screenings.

Dr Balaji said eight teams are working to raise awareness and detect cases, while another eight treatment units are providing medical care.