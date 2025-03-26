BJP MLA Raja Singh criticises KTR for ‘threats’ against police officials

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Raja Singh has found fault with former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao for allegedly threatening to take action against certain police officials if the BRS comes to power.

He alleged that police arrested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on KTR’s orders during the BRS regime. “Revanth, then an MP, was taken into custody from his bedroom and sent to jail. However, Revanth, after becoming CM, has taken no action against those police officials who arrested him. In contrast, KTR is now warning that even retired police officials will face consequences if the BRS returns to power. It’s not correct on the part of KTR to issue such threats,” he said.

The BJP MLA wondered if KTR forgot that the police act according to the orders of the party in power. He accused the police of filing multiple cases against BJP workers and resorting to lathicharge on them. Recalling that he was jailed under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, he claimed some BJP leaders supported the police action against him.

He cited a police official as saying: “Raja Singh, we are booking a case against you under the PD Act though we are against it. Even your BJP leaders have asked us to go ahead.” This, he said, was a betrayal by his own party colleagues.

Raja Singh wondered what action should be taken against the BJP leaders and police officials who were responsible for his arrest if the saffron party came to power in Telangana. He accused some BJP leaders of plotting against him. “When I was in jail, my brother stood by me. My party workers supported me. But now, I am not sure on which side he is,” said the controversial BJP MLA.