Rajanna-Sircilla ZPHS teachers campaign to boost admissions; showcase facilities in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Teachers of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Pedda Lingapur, in Illanthakunta mandal of the district are reaching out to parents of primary school students to encourage admissions in Classes 6 to 10 for the coming academic year. The teachers are highlighting the school’s facilities to attract students and compete with private institutions.

The school has digital classrooms, infrastructure, a playground and qualified teaching staff. Students from nearby primary schools have been invited to visit and explore the facilities as part of this effort. Extracurricular activities such as yoga and martial arts are also included in the curriculum, according to the in-charge headmaster Kommu Ramesh.

Under a recent state government initiative, primary school students visiting their prospective high schools receive a transport allowance of `50 each. In line with this, students from schools in Ramojipet, Sirikonda and Tenugugaripalle were invited to ZPHS Pedda Lingapur.

Fifth-grade students from Ramojipet Primary School, accompanied by headmaster B Sudhakar Sharma, visited the high school. They toured various facilities, including the kitchen, laboratories, library, playground, reverse osmosis (RO) water plant, computer room and digital classrooms. Teachers demonstrated how lessons are delivered using panel boards and other digital tools.

The teachers pointed out that the school provides facilities comparable to private institutions, with the added benefit of free education. Motivated by the visit, several students from Ramojipet expressed interest in enrolling at ZPHS Pedda Lingapur in the next academic year starting June 2025.

Currently, the school has around 120 students and 12 teachers.