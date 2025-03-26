Sangareddy collector issues show-cause notices to late-coming doctors

SANGAREDDY: Taking cognisance of the absence and tardiness of professors and doctors at the government medical college and hospital, District Collector Valluru Kranthi surrendered three assistant professors to the health department and issued show-cause notices to 10 doctors.

During a surprise visit to the hospital on Tuesday, she found that many doctors were not reporting for duty on time. To verify the situation, she cross-checked the attendance register and biometric records.

The collector interacted with patients to assess the quality of treatment being provided. She then visited the superintendent’s office, where an inspection of records confirmed that doctors were arriving late.

“Negligence in duty will not be tolerated, and serious action will be taken against defaulters. Staff must report to duty by 9.15 am, and there is no room for laxity. Patients must receive the best possible treatment,” she stated.

She also instructed officials to expedite the construction of residential buildings under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water for patients and visitors. Additionally, she reviewed the supply of milk and bread to patients.