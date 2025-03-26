SBI employees donate Rs 37.16 lakh to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

HYDERABAD: Emplo yees of the State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad circle, donated Rs 37.16 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana.

Rajesh Kumar, chief general manager of SBI, Hyderabad circle, presented a cheque for the amount to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who also serves as the chairperson of the fund. The event was attended by Col. Ramesh Kumar, director of Sainik Welfare (Telangana), Jitendra Kumar Sharma, deputy general manager & chief development officer, SBI, and Captain Sanjay Apage, Chief Security Officer.

The governor commended SBI employees for their generous contribution, stating that such initiatives set a benchmark for other organisations and persons to follow. He lauded SBI’s continued support for the welfare of veterans, ex-servicemen, war widows and their families.

Rajesh reaffirmed SBI’s commitment to social responsibility, emphasising that the bank and its employees strongly believe in giving back to society and contributing to the nation’s progress.

He also highlighted that SBI is ranked as the fourth most trusted bank in the world and noted that the Hyderabad Circle is home to 1,204 SBI branches, showcasing the bank’s extensive reach and dedication to community service.