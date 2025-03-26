Telangana Assembly sees light-hearted exchanges ahead of Cabinet expansion

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly lobbies buzzed with light-hearted banter on Tuesday, cutting across party lines. Ruling Congress MLAs and opposition BRS members shared some spicy and hilarious exchanges ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet expansion.

The usual enmity between the Congress and BRS was missing when former BRS minister Ch Malla Reddy called Chennur MLA Vivek Venkataswamy a minister by addressing him “Namaste, Minister Garu!” though he is not a minister yet.

Vivek, quick on his feet, responded: “Thanks, Mallanna!”

The lighter moments continued when Malla Reddy declared, “There are only two families now which call shots in politics these days — Komatireddy’s and Vivek’s.”

Vivek, immediately, kicked the ball back into Malla Reddy’s court, saying, “Oh really? During the BRS rule, it was KCR and you who were all over in politics.”

Malla Reddy said: “Not anymore. We lost power… so who cares about us now?”

This made both of them laugh and let the issue pass.

Malla Reddy, who is known for his countenance that always evokes laughter, went on to say: “The days of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, N Chandrababu Naidu, and YS Rajasekhara Reddy are gone. The people used to remain glued to TVs to know what they would speak. Even during KCR’s early days as the chief minister, the people were always curious and eager to know what he would say in the Assembly. But now? It is just slanging matches,” he sighed.