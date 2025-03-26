Telangana Cabinet set for expansion, key portfolio reshuffle to balance governance

HYDERABAD: The coming days are likely to see key changes in the Congress government in Telangana — the state Cabinet will not just be expanded, there will be a reshuffle of key portfolios.

According to sources, portfolios of key ministers are likely to be changed. Sources hastened to stress that the change of portfolios should not be seen as an act of discipline but as a strategic move to ensure a more balanced distribution of power within the Cabinet.

They pointed out that some ministers currently hold multiple crucial portfolios, which demand considerable attention. The Congress high command, in response to this, is believed to have decided to decentralise the responsibilities among various ministers, aiming to create a more balanced governance structure and to avoid the concentration of power in the hands of a few.

Currently, several ministers in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet oversee multiple portfolios. For example, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is responsible for Finance, Planning and Energy, while N Uttam Kumar Reddy manages Irrigation and CAD as well as Food and Civil Supplies. Similarly, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy handles three portfolios — Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations.

Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) is tasked with overseeing Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, as well as Rural Water Supply and Women & Child Welfare, while Jupally Krishna Rao manages Prohibition & Excise, Tour i sm, Cul tur e and Archaeology. A senior leader, speaking to TNIE, stressed the importance of ensuring that senior MLAs are not relegated to holding insignificant portfolios.