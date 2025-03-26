Telangana municipal staff still serving ex-elected representatives; CDMA orders withdrawal

HYDERABAD: Even after the expiry of the term of many municipal councils and corporations in Telangana in January this year, the staff allotted to the former mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, vice-chairpersons in majority of the municipalities and municipal corporations are still working with them.

The term of as many as 120 municipal councils and 10 municipal corporations in the state expired in January 2025, prompting the state government to appoint special officers in their place.

Taking serious note of this issue, the commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) issued a circular on Monday, instructing all the municipal commissioners, except from Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Khammam, Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal, Achampet and Kothur, to withdraw the services of the said staff immediately, if they are still continuing with the former elected representatives. It is learnt that a few hundred staff members continue to work for the former elected representatives.

The CDMA warned the municipal commissioners that any deviation in this regard would lead to disciplinary action without prior notice or intimation.

Additionally, the regional director of municipal administration (RDMAs) of Hyderabad and Warangal were told to obtain certificates from municipal commissioners confirming the withdrawal of the allotted staff from the former public representatives.

It is worth noting that after the expiration of the term of the elected bodies, the state government appointed special officers to 130 ULBs, including 120 municipalities and 10 corporations, to ensure continuity in urban governance and public service delivery until the newly elected bodies assume office.