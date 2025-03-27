AI-based traffic monitoring system in Hyderabad soon

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government plans to introduce an Artificial Intelligence-based traffic monitoring system in Hyderabad to address traffic problems.

Replying to a debate in the Assembly on Wednesday, he agreed that traffic management was a major challenge due to the increasing number of vehicles. An automatic traffic signaling system will be implemented soon, along with a comprehensive plan to ease traffic flow, he said.

“Free left” turns will be developed more efficiently as part of the integrated traffic management system, Sridhar Babu said. He noted that the government has recruited home guards and other personnel to support traffic management.

Sridhar Babu stated that traffic movement in the city was better than in other major Indian cities — 16 kmph in Kolkata, 17.37 kmph in Delhi, 18.07 kmph in Mumbai, 18.47 kmph in Bengaluru and 20 kmph in Chennai while it was 23.40 kmph in Hyderabad.

He announced that a dedicated police station will be established in Cyberabad to handle financial offences.

Sridhar Babu added that CCTV cameras across the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad will be integrated.