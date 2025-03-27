BRS leader KT Rama Rao booked for tweet on Class X Telugu question paper leak

NALGONDA: The Class X Telugu question paper leak in Nakrekal on March 21 has sparked a political controversy, with police registering cases against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and two of his party colleagues.

In connection with the question paper leak, cases were registered against 11 individuals, and five of them, along with a minor, were remanded to the local Munsiff court on Sunday.

However, a YouTube channel claimed that a ruling party MLA’s PA was involved in the leak. Referring to this claim, Rama Rao took to X, demanding action. Following this, three separate complaints were lodged against Rama Rao at the Nakrekal police station. Cases were also registered against BRS social media in-charges Manne Krishank and Konatham Dileep.

In their complaints, the Congress leaders alleged that false propaganda was being spread against them on social media. They stated that despite having no connection to the accused in the paper leak case, Rama Rao shared a report on X, linking them to the controversy.