Calls for ‘inclusive Cabinet’ get louder in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the state government prepares for a Cabinet expansion, likely by Ugadi, there is a growing demand from the Madiga, Lambada, Munnuru Kapu and Yadav communities for representation. MLAs from these communities are advocating for their inclusion in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet, citing underrepresentation.

With only six berths vacant, calls for a more inclusive Cabinet have intensified. On Wednesday, MLAs from the Madiga, Lambada and Munnuru Kapu communities sent letters to top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. The letters stressed the need for fair representation to ensure justice and inclusivity in decision-making.

These demands come against the backdrop of the Congress government’s caste survey, which revealed demographic details on various communities in Telangana. MLAs representing SC, ST and BC communities, including the Lambada and Madiga groups, argue that their inclusion in the Cabinet is crucial to addressing community concerns and ensuring equitable treatment.

A key point raised by the Lambada community is their substantial population in the state. According to the SEC Survey 2025, Telangana has over 32.2 lakh people from the Lambada community, who make up over 25% of the voters in 72 Assembly constituencies. The MLAs argue that this significant voter base justifies their demand for Cabinet representation to ensure their concerns are addressed.

Besides submitting representations to the TPCC, leaders from these communities plan to travel to Delhi to lobby their case with the high command. With Cabinet positions still unfilled, they are hopeful that their calls for greater inclusion will be considered.