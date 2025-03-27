INTERVIEW | If you promote online betting apps, you’re a cyber terrorist: IPS officer VC Sajjanar

As a senior IPS officer, VC Sajjanar has emerged as a pivotal force in combating the online betting epidemic. Instrumental in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to form an SIT to crack down on online gambling, the TGSRTC MD, in an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Chithaluri Revanth, tells influencers and celebrities complicit in the crisis: “You’re not advertisers; you’re cyber terrorists.”

Excerpts:

What prompted you to launch the #SayNoToBettingApps campaign, and what are your objectives?

I was profoundly disturbed by the devastating loss of lives in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and beyond due to predatory betting applications. Through my research, I discovered how these apps have fuelled one of the most dangerous addictions among youth, especially in rural communities. Unlike multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes that typically target adults, these apps exploit teenagers. The objective is to create awareness about such apps and save families from falling prey to them. We have been leveraging social media — ironically, the very platform these betting apps misuse for promotion — to spread awareness. It’s alarming to see influencers endorsing such harmful platforms, but the public response to our campaign has been encouraging. In the past 10 days, we have reached over 100 million digital footprints. While there’s still much work to be done, it’s a small relief knowing our message is resonating with the public.

Following your campaign, cases have been registered across the Telugu states. Can you elaborate on the legal consequences?

The crackdown began with the first case registered in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Authorities launched a thorough investigation and have been interrogating those involved. What is most shocking is how many influencers and middlemen, lured by easy money, blindly promote these apps without realising the severe legal consequences. That said, the battle isn’t won yet. These betting networks often operate from overseas, complicating enforcement. But with sustained public awareness and continued police action, we are determined to see more perpetrators held accountable.