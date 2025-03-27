No compromise on law, order: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reacting to concerns over law and order in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Assembly on Wednesday that there should be a debate on the law and order situation under both the BRS and Congress governments.
Speaking during the discussion on Demands for Grants for 2025–26, Revanth made it clear that his government would not compromise on law and order. He said that High Court advocates Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife Nagamani were hacked to death while returning from court. He stated that the couple had filed a writ petition in the High Court, claiming they faced a threat to their lives from the then government. Revanth recalled that the state government at the time had to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court expressing no objection to handing over the case to the CBI.
He stated that the state government had responded immediately to the recent molestation incident in an MMTS train and alerted the police, even though the incident occurred under railway jurisdiction. He also cited the 2020 NCRB data, which shows that Telangana ranked fourth in the country for crimes against women. He referred to sexual assault cases involving minor girls and women during the BRS regime to highlight the crime rate.
‘Opposition attributing malicious intent’
“Instead of expressing solidarity with the victims and supporting the government in taking strict action against offenders, the Opposition is trying to create the impression that the government is protecting them. The Opposition is also attempting to portray law and order as being out of control to deter investments in the state. Additionally, the Opposition attributes malicious intent to the government for any positive initiatives we undertake. They seem to be happy if the state collapses financially, and this attitude is unacceptable,” the chief minister stated.
He added that Telangana received investments and infrastructure projects under the previous Congress government due to well-maintained law and order. Revanth accused the Opposition of attempting to malign the state’s image.
‘My doors open for all’
He made it clear that he was available to all MLAs, including BRS leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao and T Harish Rao, and that any MLA could visit his office to submit representations. “Politics will not come into play,” Revanth asserted.
He asserted that his government would not discriminate based on political affiliations and noted that he has sanctioned a Young India School at a BJP MLA’s request.
“You (BRS) cannot enhance your reputation by blaming us; you will be judged by your own deeds,” he said.
‘95% of Budget accurate’
Assessing the Budget estimates, Revanth stated that they were realistic, predicting a 95% accuracy rate, whereas BRS Budgets had an average fiscal deficit of 25%. He alleged that the previous BRS government presented fraudulent Budgets, a claim also noted by the CAG.
In response to the Gachibowli land auction controversy, the chief minister stated that the land in question was allocated to a private institute, IMG Bharata, run by Billy Rao, approximately 25 years ago, and that Hyderabad Central University had not possessed it for that duration. He added that the Congress government at the time had canceled the allocation in 2006. He also recalled that his government had legally reclaimed the land by approaching the Supreme Court.
“As part of development plans, the land was allocated to TGIIC with instructions to design layouts for IT companies. Today, some are objecting, claiming there is wildlife in the area, as if tigers and lions live there. There are no tigers, only foxes, and we will deal with them accordingly,” he said.
He added that IT companies, including Wipro, Infosys, and others, were interested in the land. He explained that it fell within the Financial District, and the government planned to expand it. The chief minister alleged that the BRS was indirectly provoking some individuals to file PILs and encouraging students to protest.
‘Haven’t bought an inch’
“When they (BRS) had no problem with IMG Bharata holding the land, why do they object now when the government is trying to attract investments and create jobs? Shouldn’t land be acquired for development projects? Shouldn’t there be investments and industries in the state? Should we not provide employment opportunities for educated unemployed youth?” he asked.
Responding to Harish Rao’s allegations that the chief minister planned to build roads leading to his in-laws’ houses, Revanth dismissed the claims, stating that his in-laws were affluent and could construct roads on their own. He explained that the radial roads were developed as part of industrial expansion.
“I am ready to initiate an inquiry to determine who constructed channels from Konda Pochamma reservoir, who purchased lands, who built farmhouses, and who laid roads,” he said, asserting that neither he nor his family had purchased a single inch of land since he came to power.