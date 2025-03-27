No compromise on law, order: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reacting to concerns over law and order in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Assembly on Wednesday that there should be a debate on the law and order situation under both the BRS and Congress governments.

Speaking during the discussion on Demands for Grants for 2025–26, Revanth made it clear that his government would not compromise on law and order. He said that High Court advocates Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife Nagamani were hacked to death while returning from court. He stated that the couple had filed a writ petition in the High Court, claiming they faced a threat to their lives from the then government. Revanth recalled that the state government at the time had to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court expressing no objection to handing over the case to the CBI.

He stated that the state government had responded immediately to the recent molestation incident in an MMTS train and alerted the police, even though the incident occurred under railway jurisdiction. He also cited the 2020 NCRB data, which shows that Telangana ranked fourth in the country for crimes against women. He referred to sexual assault cases involving minor girls and women during the BRS regime to highlight the crime rate.