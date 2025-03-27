RSS expands its presence in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as 392 new shakhas of the RSS have been started in Telangana this year, bringing the total number of shakhas in the state to 3,800.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, RSS state general secretary K Ramesh stated that 3,117 shakhas were held at 1,839 locations in the state last year. He added that 392 new shakhas, 382 weekly (saptahik) shakhas and 224 monthly shakhas are now being held. With these additions, the total number of shakhas in Telangana has exceeded 3,800, Ramesh said, adding that efforts were underway to increase the number to 4,000 by next year.

Ramesh also stated that more than 980 service programmes are being conducted in various bastis across the state.

Briefing the media on the resolutions adopted at the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) held in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23, Ramesh said that as the RSS approaches its 100th anniversary, several new programmes will be launched to expand shakhas nationwide.

Ramesh stated that 83,129 daily shakhas, 32,147 weekly shakhas, and 12,091 monthly shakhas — a total of 1,27,367 shakhas — are currently being conducted across India. He also noted that the ABPS passed a resolution condemning attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the international community to take notice and respond.

As part of the Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the ABPS resolved to reach every household and village during November, December and January to promote the RSS ideology. Ramesh added that a pamphlet and a book would be distributed in Telangana as part of the initiative. Additionally, Hindu Samaja Utsavas will be organised for every 1 lakh people in cities and rural areas, he said.