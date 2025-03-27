Sparks fly over KT Rama Rao’s 30 per cent commission charge

HYDERABAD: Pandemonium prevailed in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday following a heated argument between the Treasury and Opposition benches over allegations of corruption levelled by former minister KT Rama Rao.

The allegations were made during discussions on the Demands for Grants for the fiscal year 2025-26, with the BRS MLA accusing the Congress government of engaging in a “30% commission” practice. His claims sparked sharp rebuttals, particularly from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Earlier, as the debate grew intense, Rama Rao alleged that the government was involved in corrupt practices, adding, “If we want to provoke them, we can also cite their MLAs’ statements about 30% commission.” He referenced past protests and allegations of a “20% commission,” implying a pattern of corruption linked to the Congress administration.

Vikramarka responded swiftly, dismissing the accusations and challenging Rama Rao to substantiate his claims. “I challenge KTR to prove these allegations. Otherwise, he must apologise to this House and the people of this state,” Vikramarka said.

The deputy chief minister further accused the previous government of failing to settle outstanding dues for contractual work exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, forcing contractors to repeatedly visit the state Secretariat. He underscored his party’s commitment to governance while countering the BRS’s corruption allegations.

“We entered politics with a sense of responsibility, not to loot like you,” Vikramarka declared, drawing a sharp line between the two sides.