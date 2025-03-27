Speaker’s ‘remove Conocarpus’ call triggers debate in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar’s suggestion that the government remove Conocarpus trees due to their alleged adverse effects on the environment and human health — claiming that these trees absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide — has set off a debate among the public.

Over the years, successive state governments encouraged planting saplings to combat deforestation. Under the BRS regime, the Haritha Haram programme was launched with much fanfare. Officials stated that approximately 200 crore saplings have been planted across Telangana in towns and villages, with a sizeable number being Conocarpus. These trees were also planted along state and national highways.

Officials reported that the germination rate of these trees is 99%. For this reason, local authorities selected these saplings for extensive planting across the state. Sources said, “The then BRS government set targets for officials to protect trees planted under the Haritha Haram programme. Since these trees have a high germination rate, their survival was easier, leading to their widespread plantation across the state.”

However, after receiving objections from various quarters, the state government stopped planting these trees three to four years ago.

In several instances, due to public pressure, sarpanches and local leaders removed these trees at their own expense.