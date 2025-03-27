Telangan CM Revanth Reddy hints at retaining Education portfolio

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday told the State Legislative Council that he would retain the Education portfolio if necessary. In his reply to a debate in the Council, Revanth said that there was a need to revamp the education system in the state. “However, political parties were obstructing education reforms,” he said.

Quoting the National Achievement Survey conducted in 2021, Revanth said that 75% of students in Classes III to V lacked basic proficiency. The state was ranked 37th in overall subjects and 36th in Telugu, English and Hindi for Class III students, he stated. The state was ranked 35th in Mathematics, the chief minister added. He added that Class V students were not able to read textbooks meant for Class II students.

“The Congress government has filled 10,000 vacant teacher posts to provide quality education. The state government is spending Rs 1.08 lakh on each student attending as a day scholar. There are 26,100 government schools in the state,” Revanth stated.

The chief minister also said that the state government would reimburse the pending fee to students. He said that fee reimbursement — pending from the BRS regime — would be cleared in 12 instalments from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Recalling that the Congress started the fee reimbursement scheme, Revanth said that his government is reimbursing the fee regularly. “Those responsible for the backlog of fee reimbursements are now enjoying retired life,” Revanth commented.