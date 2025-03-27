Two feared trapped as five-storey building collapses in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: Two workers are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that suddenly collapsed in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

The five-storeyed structure, located near the Super Bazaar, was being built by Srinivas Moula, also known as Sri Pathi. The ground floor housed a ‘goddess’ peetham’, while five additional floors were under construction. The construction of five slabs is completed, sources said, adding that the structure gave way while two workers — Chella Kameshwar Rao and Padishala Upender Rao — were working on the ground floor.

They added that the builder, who has become a seer, had been carrying out the construction for months without obtaining the necessary permissions. Locals had raised objections, pointing out that the site lacked proper ground support for a high-rise structure in such a small space. However, their concerns were ignored, and the construction continued.

After being alerted about the unauthorised construction, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul had warned the owner and instructed him to demolish the fifth-floor slab. However, the builder allegedly managed to influence local gram panchayat officials and continued the work. Following the collapse, Sri Pathi and his wife reportedly fled the town.