Two feared trapped as five-storey building collapses in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: Two workers are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that suddenly collapsed in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.
The five-storeyed structure, located near the Super Bazaar, was being built by Srinivas Moula, also known as Sri Pathi. The ground floor housed a ‘goddess’ peetham’, while five additional floors were under construction. The construction of five slabs is completed, sources said, adding that the structure gave way while two workers — Chella Kameshwar Rao and Padishala Upender Rao — were working on the ground floor.
They added that the builder, who has become a seer, had been carrying out the construction for months without obtaining the necessary permissions. Locals had raised objections, pointing out that the site lacked proper ground support for a high-rise structure in such a small space. However, their concerns were ignored, and the construction continued.
After being alerted about the unauthorised construction, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul had warned the owner and instructed him to demolish the fifth-floor slab. However, the builder allegedly managed to influence local gram panchayat officials and continued the work. Following the collapse, Sri Pathi and his wife reportedly fled the town.
Eyewitnesses said they heard cries from beneath the rubble for some time after the collapse. Residents also questioned how authorities had allowed the construction, given that the town falls under the Land Transfer Regulation Act 1 of 1970. “We were working in our house when we suddenly heard a loud noise. When we rushed out, we saw the building had collapsed. The impact scared surrounding families, and many ran out of their homes in panic,” an eyewitness said.
Police, who reached the spot soon after, controlled the crowd and launched rescue operations with the help of cranes and earthmovers. District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP B Rohith Raju and ASP Vikranth Kumar Singh visited the site and are overseeing the rescue efforts. Special rescue teams from SCCL and the NDRF are also involved in the operations.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao expressed shock over the incident. They enquired about the situation with officials and instructed them to expedite rescue operations and ensure proper medical care for the trapped workers. Terming it an unfortunate incident, they directed authorities to take strict measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.