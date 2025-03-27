Weaver begins work on silk garments for kalyanam in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Ahead of the celestial wedding (kalyanam) of Lord Rama and Sita Devi on April 6 in Bhadrachalam, weaver SS Jaya Raju has once again taken up the tradition of offering Pochampalli silk garments (pattu vastralu) to the deities. Like every year, Jaya Raju has set up a weaving machine at the Bhakta Ramadas Memorial Hall in Pandavula Gutta and is weaving the sacred silk garments.

Ramalayam Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi inaugurated the weaving process on Wednesday.

Jaya Raju said silk garments worth Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh are being offered to Lord Rama and Sita Devi, a tradition he has been following for many years.

He also acknowledged the support of his fellow weavers who are assisting him in this noble endeavour.