Telangana

Weaver begins work on silk garments for kalyanam in Telangana

Ramalayam Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi inaugurated the weaving process on Wednesday.
Khammam - In view of lord Rama and Sitadevi kalyanam, weaver SS Jaya Raju is weaving pochampalli pattu vastralu in temple premises in Bhadrachalam. He set up weaving machine and making them.
Khammam - In view of lord Rama and Sitadevi kalyanam, weaver SS Jaya Raju is weaving pochampalli pattu vastralu in temple premises in Bhadrachalam. He set up weaving machine and making them. Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KHAMMAM: Ahead of the celestial wedding (kalyanam) of Lord Rama and Sita Devi on April 6 in Bhadrachalam, weaver SS Jaya Raju has once again taken up the tradition of offering Pochampalli silk garments (pattu vastralu) to the deities. Like every year, Jaya Raju has set up a weaving machine at the Bhakta Ramadas Memorial Hall in Pandavula Gutta and is weaving the sacred silk garments.

Ramalayam Executive Officer (EO) L Ramadevi inaugurated the weaving process on Wednesday.

Jaya Raju said silk garments worth Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh are being offered to Lord Rama and Sita Devi, a tradition he has been following for many years.

He also acknowledged the support of his fellow weavers who are assisting him in this noble endeavour.

SS Jaya Raju
silk garments

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com