Telangana HC orders action against magistrate, cop over improper judicial custody

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to take action against the I Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Karimnagar, for sending an accused to judicial custody without examining the case diary or ensuring compliance with established legal procedures as per Section 35(1) of BNSS (formerly Section 41A of CrPC).

Justice Lakshman instructed the Karimnagar SP to act against the officer investigating Crime No. 339/2024 at Kothapalli police station for failing to follow procedural safeguards.

The judge also ordered the Karimnagar district prison superintendent to release Yasa Akhilesh Reddy on personal bond of Rs 25,000. The accused was directed to cooperate with the investigation and deposit his passport with the magistrate. He was also barred from leaving the country.

In his plea, the petitioner challenged his son’s judicial custody, arguing that he was booked under Sections 308, 351(1), 351(2), and 351(4) of the BNS, 2023, and Sections 3(1)(r)(s) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, based on a complaint by Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satya.

The complaint, lodged on September 29, 2024, alleged that the MLA received threatening calls on WhatsApp from an unknown number between 28 and 29 September 2024. The caller allegedly attempted to blackmail him over personal issues, demanding Rs 20 lakh and threatening defamation on social media.