Telangana High Court orders status quo on disputed 52 acres at Guttala Begumpet

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued status quo orders on 52 acres of land in Survey No. 63 of Guttala Begumpet village, situated behind the Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute.

The legal dispute involves the legal heirs of Paigah nobleman Sir Vicar-ul-Umra, a noble associate of the Nizams and former PM of the erstwhile Hyderabad state, who claim ownership of 78 acres in the survey number. The opposing party consists of the legal heirs of Munawar Ali Khan and Khaja Kareemullah Khan, reportedly ‘Muntakhab’ holders, who are asserting their claim over 52 acres of the land.

Meanwhile, the state government has also staked a claim to the land, citing settlement records that classify it as “Kanchan Takarari” and listing it in the prohibited category. Government officials had erected boards declaring the land as state property. However, in 2022, the then Rangareddy Collector recommended the removal of the land from the prohibited list.

In 2024, after reviewing panchanama records, documents and pending proceedings before the RDO, a single judge directed authorities not to interfere with the land or disturb the possession of private parties. The court also set aside the orders of Amoy Kumar and criticised the Muntakhab holders for an inordinate delay of over 52 years in seeking the implementation of their claims.

In response to the single judge’s ruling, the legal heirs of the Muntakhab holders approached a division bench. After hearing the contentions of both sides, the bench observed that attempts were being made to alter the status of the disputed land.