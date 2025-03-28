Where were your morals when you dragged our children into politics, asks KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of indulging in mudslinging and dragging his family members, including minor children, into politics.

Responding to the CM criticising the BRS leaders in the Assembly for allegedly launching personal attacks against him, Rama Rao wondered: “Wasn’t it the Congress leaders who abused our children? Wasn’t it the chief minister who used filthy language against our minor children?”

Questioning the CM’s personal conduct and his brand of “politics of vendetta”, the BRS working president asked: “What happened to your morals when you levelled baseless allegations against us and spoke as you pleased about relationships?”

“Only Revanth has a family? He should know his own history before preaching morals,” Rama Rao added.

Criticising Revanth’s leadership style, he said: “Such impatience doesn’t suit a chief minister. Why the CM is in such anger and despair is beyond comprehension. There’s a stranger hiding inside the CM.”

Describing Revanth as a political liability, he said: “Wherever he goes, defeat follows.”

Citing Revanth’s poll campaigns in other states and in the recent MLC polls in Telangana, the BRS member said: “The results are there for everyone to see. It is very clear. The more Revanth speaks, the better [for rivals]. After listening to him, no one will vote for Congress for another 20 years.”

He also described Revanth as “Rifle Reddy”, alleging that “Revanth was the one who aimed a gun at Telangana”, while KCR is “undoubtedly the father of Telangana.” The BRS leader accused Revanth of wiping out veteran Congress leaders to grab power, stating, “He’s holding victory celebrations for failed governance.”