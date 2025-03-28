Where were your morals when you dragged our children into politics, asks KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of indulging in mudslinging and dragging his family members, including minor children, into politics.
Responding to the CM criticising the BRS leaders in the Assembly for allegedly launching personal attacks against him, Rama Rao wondered: “Wasn’t it the Congress leaders who abused our children? Wasn’t it the chief minister who used filthy language against our minor children?”
Questioning the CM’s personal conduct and his brand of “politics of vendetta”, the BRS working president asked: “What happened to your morals when you levelled baseless allegations against us and spoke as you pleased about relationships?”
“Only Revanth has a family? He should know his own history before preaching morals,” Rama Rao added.
Criticising Revanth’s leadership style, he said: “Such impatience doesn’t suit a chief minister. Why the CM is in such anger and despair is beyond comprehension. There’s a stranger hiding inside the CM.”
Describing Revanth as a political liability, he said: “Wherever he goes, defeat follows.”
Citing Revanth’s poll campaigns in other states and in the recent MLC polls in Telangana, the BRS member said: “The results are there for everyone to see. It is very clear. The more Revanth speaks, the better [for rivals]. After listening to him, no one will vote for Congress for another 20 years.”
He also described Revanth as “Rifle Reddy”, alleging that “Revanth was the one who aimed a gun at Telangana”, while KCR is “undoubtedly the father of Telangana.” The BRS leader accused Revanth of wiping out veteran Congress leaders to grab power, stating, “He’s holding victory celebrations for failed governance.”
“We don’t care what the chief minister thinks or does. He thinks power and position are permanent, but nothing is permanent. He can’t send anyone to jail, only courts can,” he added.
Alleging that the Congress government failed in delivering on its promises, he said: “They thumped their thighs, promising to implement six guarantees in 100 days, wrote affidavits and placed bond papers in front of deities. Why haven’t they given a tola of gold? People thought Congress leaders were gold, but now they realise they are rolled gold.”
“Should people wait for guarantee implementation until they find lanke bindelu (hidden brass pots filled with coins)?” he wondered.
‘Bonus just bogus’
“Congress promised support prices and bonuses for paddy and other crops in its poll manifesto. Did they deliver? Isn’t the bonus just bogus? Today, crops in lakhs of acres are drying up. Farmers are struggling with water tankers to save them.”
He criticised the cancellation of Hyderabad Metro and Pharma City projects, asking, “What happened in Lagcherla in Revanth’s Kodangal? They say pharma means poison, then why would anyone want a factory in their village?”
He accused the Congress government of flip-flops on several issues. “One day it’s Pharma City, then Future City, AI City or Fourth City. Why do they take so many U-turns? Have they allotted even one acre for a pharma industry?” he asked.