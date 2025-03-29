AI City groundbreaking after Ugadi: Telangana IT Minister

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that preparations are underway for the groundbreaking ceremony of AI City in Maheshwaram, scheduled to take place after Ugadi. Speaking at the inauguration of the Cleartelligence India Delivery & Operations Centre at ITC Kohenur in Hitec City on Friday, the minister emphasised the state’s commitment to sustainable development and the creation of a world-class Future City.

He revealed that AI City will be developed in over 200 acres with global standards in the Future City, attracting interest from several tech companies.

“Telangana aims to become a hub for emerging technologies, competing with other states across India. The state has already launched centres of excellence in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity and is now preparing to establish a Quantum Computing Centre,” he added.

Stating that the government’s goal is to position Hyderabad as a global technology hub, Sridhar Babu said that many investors are eager to set up business in Telangana, and the government will extend full support to them. “When industries grow, the state prospers,” he remarked, emphasising that Telangana’s biggest asset is its talented youth.