Chennai delimitation meet exposed Congress-BRS secret deal, says BJP MP Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP MP K Laxman has alleged that the ruling Congress and Opposition BRS have entered into a secret understanding in the state.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, the Rajya Sabha member said the fact that both Congress and BRS attended the recent meeting organised by DMK in Chennai exposed their intentions and conspiracies.

“The two parties attending the Chennai meeting on delimitation of constituencies indicated that they have reached a clandestine agreement,” he said.

Describing the Congress and BRS as family-run corrupt parties, Laxman expressed confidence in the BJP emerging victorious in the next Assembly elections.

He also expressed hope that byelections should be held in constituencies where the BRS MLAs defected to the Congress. “If bypolls are held, the BJP will surely bag a majority of the seats,” he said.

New state chief in April

To a query on delay in naming the new state BJP chief, he revealed that the party high command is likely to appoint the new president in April.

Meanwhile, Laxman accused that the Congress of failing to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana during the Assembly elections.