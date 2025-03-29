CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate Bhadrachalam tribal museum on April 6

KHAMMAM: The Tribal Museum in Bhadrachalam is being renovated at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on April 6, coinciding with the Kalyanam of Lord Rama and Sita Devi.

Tribal culture, traditions and food habits are distinct from mainstream society. The museum will provide an opportunity to showcase the life, customs, traditions, crafts, languages and agricultural practices of tribal communities living in remote Adivasi villages. It will also feature old artifacts and cultural items, helping preserve their heritage.

The Bhadradri Sitaramachandraswamy Temple is a renowned pilgrimage site, attracting devotees from across the country. With the establishment of the Tribal Museum at this sacred location, Bhadradri is expected to develop as a major tourist destination, creating employment opportunities for the local tribal population.

The government is committed to preserving tribal culture and traditions. As traditional practices gradually fade, the museum will play a crucial role in passing down this heritage to future generations. It will also promote the skills of tribal artisans, enabling them to market their traditional products globally.