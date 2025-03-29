Government spreading false information on state’s finances, alleges BRS MLC Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday accused the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of spreading false information on Telangana’s financial situation.

Speaking to the media on the Legislative Council premises, she asserted that despite their efforts to mislead the public, the truth has been revealed in Parliament.

“The Union government has officially in Parliament that the total debts of Telangana were at Rs 4.42 lakh crore. But the chief minister has been falsely claiming that the state’s debt were at Rs 8 lakh crore,” she alleged.

Kavitha accused the Congress government of taking huge loans in just 15 months and trying to divert public attention with its political dramas.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, the BRS leader said that Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy himself confirmed in the Assembly that the project’s barrages are intact.

“Then why is the Congress government failing to provide irrigation water to farmers, even though there is no shortage of water,” the former MP said.