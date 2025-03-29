Housing Minister Ponguleti asks officials to expedite grounding of Indiramma houses

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister and Warangal in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday directed the officials to expedite the grounding of Indiramma houses.

During a review meeting on Warangal smart city and other works, the minister said that the payment under the Indiramma housing scheme would be made in four installments. Ministers D Anasuuya, Konda Surekha and officials of departments concerned attended the meeting.

Stating that the government has prioritised the construction of Indiramma houses, the housing minister asked the district collectors to expedite the process.

While stating that the government would be providing Rs 1 lakh assistance to beneficiaries once they complete the construction of basement, Srinivasa Reddy directed the officials to allot the 2BHK houses to landless poor.

“If the contractors are not ready to complete the half-finished houses, then the government would provide financial assistance to the beneficiaries to complete the remaining construction works,” said.

The minister, meanwhile, asked the district collectors to ensure that there are no drinking water problems in summer. Instructing officials to tour villages three days per week, he directed the officials to send water tankers to areas with severe drinking water problems. He also directed the officials to repair defunct borewells and hand pumps.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the construction of Warangal super specialty hospital building should be completed within the next two months and services be made available to the patients by the end of June.

Directing the officials to find a solution to Madikonda dumping yard issue within a week, he stressed the need to acquire 150 to 200 acres of land for a new dumping yard.