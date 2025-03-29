Oil firms assure continuous supply of LPG amid transporters’ strike in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry assured an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders amid a transporters’ strike.
A release on Friday said that the bulk LPG transporters affiliated with the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association and the Oil Marketing Companies (IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL) assured LPG consumers of an adequate supply of cylinders and advised the public not to panic. At present, the OMCs have bulk LPG stocks at their bottling plants.
“The recent transportation tender was finalised after extensive discussions with transporters from all regions, where various demands were put forth by them. Several clarifications were issued to address their key concerns, and we have incorporated their feedback through pre-bid meetings held in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Guwahati,” the release said.
The tender terms were prepared transparently, following various government guidelines, Central Vigilance Commission guidelines, etc., which are mandatory. These clauses align with guidelines set by statutory bodies such as PESO, PNGRB, and OISD and are put in place to enhance public safety.
“The new tender regulations are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and efficiency of LPG transportation. Despite these efforts, a section of transporters has called for a strike, primarily demanding a rollback of penalty clauses related to safety violations and other matters,” the release added.
These safety-related measures will ultimately benefit all stakeholders, including tanker owners, drivers, and consumers, by ensuring a safer and more reliable LPG transportation network.
“OMCs are in constant dialogue with major transporters to resolve the situation at the earliest. We assure our esteemed customers that, as responsible Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies, we are committed to maintaining a steady supply of domestic and commercial LPG to meet the needs of all consumers. Customers are urged not to panic, as all measures are in place to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted LPG supply,” the release said.