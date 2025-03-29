Oil firms assure continuous supply of LPG amid transporters’ strike in Telangana

The tender terms were prepared transparently, following various government guidelines, Central Vigilance Commission guidelines, etc., which are mandatory. These clauses align with guidelines set by statutory bodies such as PESO, PNGRB, and OISD and are put in place to enhance public safety.

“The new tender regulations are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and efficiency of LPG transportation. Despite these efforts, a section of transporters has called for a strike, primarily demanding a rollback of penalty clauses related to safety violations and other matters,” the release added.

These safety-related measures will ultimately benefit all stakeholders, including tanker owners, drivers, and consumers, by ensuring a safer and more reliable LPG transportation network.

“OMCs are in constant dialogue with major transporters to resolve the situation at the earliest. We assure our esteemed customers that, as responsible Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies, we are committed to maintaining a steady supply of domestic and commercial LPG to meet the needs of all consumers. Customers are urged not to panic, as all measures are in place to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted LPG supply,” the release said.