Telangana to supply fine variety rice to 84 per cent of population

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the state government will be bringing a revolutionary change in the history of Public Distribution System (PDS) by supplying sanna biyyam (superfine variety rice) to 84 per cent of state population with an annual outlay of Rs 13,523 crore.

Divulging the details of distribution of sanna biyyam during a press conference at the state Secretariat here, the minister said: “With this scheme, which will be launched on the day of Ugadi (March 30), the Congress government wants to ensure that nobody goes hungry.”

“In my political career spanning over 30 years, I have not seen a welfare scheme better than this. It is aimed at delivering social justice, providing benefits to all the BPL families. This is unprecedented in the history of independent India,” he added.

“Around 3.1 crore people will receive benefits under this scheme,” the minister.

He pointed out the coarse food grains currently being distributed lack quality, due to which the beneficiaries are not showing interest, which in turn leading to illegal sale of food grains at dealer and beneficiary level.

Uttam said that currently the state requires 24 LMT per year for distribution but the requirement may go up by 10 to 15 per cent due to increase in number of beneficiaries.

“The state and union governments jointly spend Rs 10,665 crore annually. The figure may go up to Rs 13,523 crore in the near future,” he said.