A tiffin box-sized lab boosts crop yields

ADILABAD: Forget dusty labs and weeks of waiting. In Nirmal, soil analysis fits snugly into a tiffin box. This unassuming device, a technological marvel purchased by the local farmers’ producer organisation (FPO) delivers instant and precise soil reports directly to farmers’ phones. With a simple soil sample and a mobile app, farmers are armed with crucial data on nutrient levels, pH and ideal crop recommendations, transforming guesswork into precision agriculture and empowering them to optimise yields while cutting costs, all in the time it takes for a lunch break.
Officials said the technology, Soil Spectra, provides a comprehensive analysis of crucial soil parameters and delivers instant results via WhatsApp.
The Nirmal FPO, operating under the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), has introduced this innovative soil testing method to assist farmers, including women cultivators. The portable device, resembling a tiffin box, allows farmers to analyse their soil health within minutes. The process is simple. Farmers collect soil from four corners of their agricultural land and mix the samples thoroughly.
A small quantity of the soil sample is placed inside the device, which is then connected to a mobile phone application. Once activated, the device quickly scans the soil and sends a detailed nutrient analysis report to the farmer’s phone.
The report highlights nutrient levels, deficiencies and fertiliser recommendations based on the soil’s condition. Then, farmers receive guidance on which crops are best suited for their soil type and what amendments are needed for optimal growth.
On March 19, a farmer, Bodige Poshetty, from Neelaipet village, Nirmal mandal, tested his agricultural land using the Soil Spectra device. Within minutes, the report indicated that nitrogen level was 121 kg/acre (adequate), phosphorus was 11 kg/acre (adequate), potassium was 117 kg/acre (adequate), organic carbon was 0.69% (medium), electrical conductivity (EC) was 1.57 mS/cm (medium) and the pH level was 8.2 (alkaline).
The device not only provided a detailed soil composition report but also recommended necessary amendments and suitable crop choices, helping Poshetty make informed farming decisions.
DRDA project officer K Vijayalaxmi told TNIE that the FPO purchased the device from Tamil Nadu for `70,000. She explained that after harvesting, farmers are advised to conduct soil tests one and a half months post-yield to ensure accurate results, as fertilisers used in previous cycles dissolve into the soil.
To maintain affordability, a nominal fee of `200 per test is being proposed, ensuring more farmers can benefit from real-time soil testing.
Recognising the impact of this initiative, District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav recently inspected the device during an official event. District Agricultural Officer Anji Prasad emphasised that while the device provides quick results, following the correct soil collection procedure is crucial for accuracy. He also noted that the Agriculture department operates a laboratory for additional soil testing needs.