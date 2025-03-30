A tiffin box-sized lab boosts crop yields

ADILABAD: Forget dusty labs and weeks of waiting. In Nirmal, soil analysis fits snugly into a tiffin box. This unassuming device, a technological marvel purchased by the local farmers’ producer organisation (FPO) delivers instant and precise soil reports directly to farmers’ phones. With a simple soil sample and a mobile app, farmers are armed with crucial data on nutrient levels, pH and ideal crop recommendations, transforming guesswork into precision agriculture and empowering them to optimise yields while cutting costs, all in the time it takes for a lunch break.

Officials said the technology, Soil Spectra, provides a comprehensive analysis of crucial soil parameters and delivers instant results via WhatsApp.

The Nirmal FPO, operating under the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), has introduced this innovative soil testing method to assist farmers, including women cultivators. The portable device, resembling a tiffin box, allows farmers to analyse their soil health within minutes. The process is simple. Farmers collect soil from four corners of their agricultural land and mix the samples thoroughly.

A small quantity of the soil sample is placed inside the device, which is then connected to a mobile phone application. Once activated, the device quickly scans the soil and sends a detailed nutrient analysis report to the farmer’s phone.

The report highlights nutrient levels, deficiencies and fertiliser recommendations based on the soil’s condition. Then, farmers receive guidance on which crops are best suited for their soil type and what amendments are needed for optimal growth.

On March 19, a farmer, Bodige Poshetty, from Neelaipet village, Nirmal mandal, tested his agricultural land using the Soil Spectra device. Within minutes, the report indicated that nitrogen level was 121 kg/acre (adequate), phosphorus was 11 kg/acre (adequate), potassium was 117 kg/acre (adequate), organic carbon was 0.69% (medium), electrical conductivity (EC) was 1.57 mS/cm (medium) and the pH level was 8.2 (alkaline).