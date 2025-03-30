Bhadrachalam gears up for celestial wedding on April 6

KHAMMAM: Grand arrangements are underway for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at the Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam on April 6. Ahead of that, the Brahmotsavams will commence on Sunday, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.

Over 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend the festival. The temple is being beautifully adorned for the Sita-Rama Kalyanam on April 6 and the Pattabhishekam (coronation) ceremony on April 7. District Collector Jitesh V Patil has conducted review meetings with district officials regarding the arrangements.

The temple administration has allocated Rs 2.25 crore for organising the celebrations. Welcoming gates have been installed at key locations, and crowd management measures are in place, including the provision of drinking water stalls. The temple premises have been enhanced with vibrant decorations and illuminated with electric lights.

To facilitate devotees, Kalyanam tickets are available online for direct purchase. Around 200 quintals of pearl-studded ornaments are being prepared for the event, and nearly two lakh laddus will be distributed. To ensure smooth distribution, 80 counters will be set up, with additional arrangements made for prasadam distribution, according to temple executive officer Ramadevi.

The Brahmotsavams will continue until April 12. On Ugadi, priests and Vedic scholars will be presented with deeksha clothes, marking the commencement of the celebrations.

Key events