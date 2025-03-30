CM Revanth vows to develop Kodangal with Rs 10K crore funds

“I am taking the responsibility of safeguarding the state’s interests by conducting visits. Our workers will take the responsibility of protecting the Kodangal constituency. The CM’s chair will be with Kodangal for 10 years. Let us develop Kodangal,” he said.

Alleging that the Opposition was “trying to provoke people here and stop land acquisition by creating a stir”, he said that he takes the responsibility of providing two jobs to families of those who lost their lands in establishment of companies in Kodangal.

“In our region, people are migrating due to lack of industrial development. This region will develop only by establishing industries. My aim is to provide jobs to your family and see happiness in your eyes. No one is more important to me than Kodangal people. Some forces who collected money on diesel are obstructing Kodangal development,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted Dr BR Ambedkar in the Parliament with comments that are in support of those who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

“Social transformation took place in the country because of the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. Every village is worshipping Ambedkar by installing a statue of the architect of the Constitution. Hold meetings everywhere to protest against inappropriate comments made against such a great leader,” he added.