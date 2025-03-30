Farmers of Malkapur and Gundreddipally build 9 km canal to overcome water scarcity

Once the canal was completed, the waters of Kondapochammasagar began to flow. The newly dug channel directed water first to Turkacheruvu in Malkapur, then to Dantelakunta and finally to Chenigakunta.

“I own two acres of land and had drilled four borewells, but all failed because of a heavy rock layer at 60 feet. It was the same struggle for every farmer here. Water from the reservoir was our only hope. Since waiting for the government to act would have taken too long, we decided to dig the canal ourselves,” shares Ramulu, a farmer from Malkapur.

Each farmer contributed according to their means, and even former MLA T Narsa Reddy stepped in with assistance.

Former sarpanch of Malkapur, Swamy, tells TNIE: “The government had earlier dug a canal up to Viranagar, but the work was left incomplete. While our canal is a temporary fix, we need permanent structures to ensure irrigation and drinking water for our villages. Seeing our success, farmers in neighbouring villages are now eager to follow our lead. Thanks to this effort, about 400 acres of land is now under cultivation, benefiting around 250 farmers.”