How palm leaves broke the rodent siege in Jagtial

These included maintaining narrow bunds, identifying and sealing burrows, using traps and employing natural deterrents like owl perches and burning straw near burrow holes — but none proved effective. Despite repeated efforts, rodent infestations continued, forcing farmers to incur heavy losses due to additional investments in pest control.

Finally, Karunakar and other farmers came up with a simple yet effective idea — they chopped and scattered dried palm leaves at various points in their fields. “As the wind blows, the leaves produce a rattling sound, which scares away rodents,” he says.

Tirupati, another farmer from Sarangapur mandal, shares that this small innovation has provided significant relief. He also noted that the rattling sound not only deters rodents but also keeps birds away.

This low-cost, eco-friendly solution is now gaining popularity among farmers in the region, offering an effective alternative to expensive pest control measures.