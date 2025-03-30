Modi using allies as crutches to pass Waqf Bill: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary, for their stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. Saying that the BJP has no majority in Lok Sabha, he alleged that the saffron party was using its alliance partners as crutches.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said that Narendra Modi was the Prime Minister because he’s relying on the crutches of Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary.

“If these four parties do not support this unconstitutional Bill then this Bill will not become a law. But if they support the BJP, I am cautioning and warning them that Muslims will never forgive them,” he said.

He further added that the Bill will destroy Waqf Boards forever. Owaisi questioned why Chandrababu Naidu who wanted to remove non-Hindu employees from the TTD allowed non-Muslims to become members of the Muslim Waqf Board. “This is a violation of Article 14, 25, 26, and 29,” he added.

The MP questioned the provisions of the proposed amendment, pointing out that while only Hindus can be members of temple management boards and only Sikhs can be members of gurdwara management committees, the Bill allows non-Muslims to be part of Waqf Boards.