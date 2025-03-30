Passage of Bill is inevitable, no body can stop it: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly condemned the comments made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that the RSS ideology poses a threat to the Constitution.

Alleging that the AIMIM was the real anti-national party, he asserted that the Narendra Modi government operates with a nationalist ideology. The MoS also claimed that there is nation-wide support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He clarified that despite opposition from Owaisi and so-called pseudo secularists, the Waqf Amendment Bill would soon be passed in Parliament. He emphasised that the Modi government would not hesitate to take tough decisions for the sake of the people.

“Asaduddin Owaisi is making reckless statements against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The entire nation is supporting the Bill. No matter how many Owaisis come and create obstacles, no body will be able to stop the Waqf Amendment Bill. We will ensure its passage in Parliament. It is inevitable,” the BJP leader said.

Sanjay, meanwhile, laid the foundation stone for a digital library of lawyers at the district court and sanctioned `15 lakh for the purpose.

Addressing the gathering, he said he will also try to secure `50 lakh from CSR funds for the lawyers’ conference.