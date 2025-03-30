PCB to study e-waste in Telangana

For the study, TGPCB will engage reputed national consultancy firms, educational institutions, and research organisations. The study period is set at 150 days and aims to determine the amount of e-waste generated for each Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) category mentioned in the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. E-waste includes any digital or electronic equipment that is no longer in use.

According to officials, the selected firm or institution will map key stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, recyclers and informal collectors. It will collect and analyse both primary and secondary data on e-waste flow and disposal practices, identify gaps in the existing management system, and recommend improvements. The study will also prepare a detailed inventory and establish a Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) business chain to understand trade economics and environmental impacts.

Identifying stakeholders

The study will identify stakeholders and their geographical distribution within the state, classifying them into organised and unorganised sectors.

Some major stakeholder groups include