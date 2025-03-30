Rs 34 crore released for development of Ramalayam

KHAMMAM: The state government has released Rs 34 crore for land acquisition to widen the Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam.

For several years, the proposal to purchase around 45 houses surrounding the main temple remained pending due to a lack of funds. These houses have been obstructing the widening of the main street and temple premises. Temple officials had submitted proposals for funding during the previous regime, but no funds were released.

After the Congress government came to power, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who sanctioned Rs 34 crore.

Bhadrachalam Revenue Divisional Officer K Damodar Rao disbursed Rs 10 crore for 21 houses on Friday and another `24 crore for 19 houses on Saturday. Due to limited space, the main temple has become congested, and the narrow mada street has caused difficulties for devotees and temple officials in conducting programmes smoothly.

Engineering officials and architect Anand Sai had earlier proposed acquiring these houses to expand the temple and mada street. During the previous BRS government, partial funds were released, allowing for the purchase of some houses. However, 45 more houses still needed to be acquired, but the funds were not allocated.