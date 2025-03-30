Tapgate: Shravan Rao returns, appears before Telangana cops

HYDERABAD: More than a year after the sensational phone-tapping case was registered at the Panjagutta police station, a Telugu TV channel MD and accused No 6, A Shravan Rao appeared before the investigation officers for questioning on Saturday. He was reportedly questioned for around six hours in Jubilee Hills police station.

The case was registered on March 10, 2024.

Speaking to TNIE, sources said that A1 in the case, Prabhakar Rao, left the country on March 11 2024, a day after the case was registered. Shravan Rao alias Shravan Kumar too fled the country on March 14, 2024, a day after A2 Praneeth Rao was arrested.

Shravan Rao returned to the country and appeared before the police on Saturday after the Supreme Court granted him an interim protection from arrest on March 24 this year. On behalf of him, advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu had informed the court that Shravan Kumar would return within 48 hours. On March 26, the Hyderabad police issued notices to him, asking him to appear before them within 72 hours.