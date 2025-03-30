Telangana CM to launch fine rice distribution scheme today

SURYAPETA: The Telangana government’s ambitious free fine-rice distribution scheme will be launched in Huzurnagar on Ugadi, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurating the initiative.
Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy supervised the preparations at Rajiv Gandhi Grounds, the event’s central venue, and reviewed arrangements for the mega public meeting.
Ahead of the launch, Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies, holding coordination meetings to ensure smooth execution of the programme. He called the scheme a “historic welfare initiative” aimed at ensuring food security for 84 percent of the state’s population.
He urged Congress workers to spread awareness and encourage participation.
Telangana is the first state in India to introduce such a large-scale food security initiative. The government procured 24 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, offering farmers a Rs 500 per quintal bonus over the MSP, paying Rs 1,199 crore in total.
At present, 89.73 lakh white ration cards cover 2.8 crore people. With 30 lakh new applications, the total beneficiaries will reach 3.10 crore. New ration cards will be issued soon, with APL cards in green. The government is also considering expanding fair price shops and increasing dealers’ commissions.