Telangana launches India's first free fine rice scheme through ration shops

HYDERABAD: In a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring food security with dignity, the Telangana government on Sunday launched the country’s first scheme to distribute fine rice (sanna biyyam) at free of cost to the poor through ration shops. The programme was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy during a public meeting held in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district, on the occasion of Ugadi.

As part of the event, CM Revanth Reddy distributed packets of fine rice to ten beneficiaries on stage. The state government will supply 6 kilograms of fine rice per person per month at free of cost through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to all eligible ration cardholders, starting April 1. The scheme is set to benefit over 3.10 crore people, accounting for nearly 85 percent of Telangana’s population, making it the largest food security programme in independent India.

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy called the scheme “historic,” declaring that the days of the poor eating inferior rice were over. “From now on, even the poor will eat the rice that rich people eat,” he said. “We have created history by launching this scheme, and more than three crore people will now receive fine rice through the ration system.”

The CM noted that Telangana produces around 12 lakh tonnes of fine paddy, with Nalgonda district alone contributing 8 lakh tonnes. The government had procured fine paddy during the 2024–25 Kharif season and handed it over to rice mills under the Custom Milling Rice (CMR) system. Nearly half of the milled rice has already been shifted to district warehouses, and stocks for the April quota have reached the MLS points and ration shops.

The CM also paid tribute to past leaders who had supported food security. He said Congress introduced ration shops as early as 1957 and offered rice at Rs 1.90 per kg. He also acknowledged Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) for continuing the scheme and introducing the Rs 2/kg rice policy. He lauded Sonia Gandhi for bringing in the National Food Security Act, calling her the "mother who fed the poor."