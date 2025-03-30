Will BRS field candidate in Hyderabad local authorities MLC poll?

HYDERABAD: As the election for the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ constituency approaches, speculation is rife about how the major political parties will navigate the polls.

The key question on voters’ minds is whether the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will contest the election or abstain. Another crucial uncertainty is whether the Congress will field a candidate or extend support to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominee.

Recent indications suggest that the Congress may opt out of the contest and instead back the AIMIM candidate. The AIMIM holds twice the number of votes compared to the BRS. If the BRS decides to contest, it could lead to an interesting electoral battle.

However, if the party stays away, the AIMIM candidate may be declared as the unanimous winner.