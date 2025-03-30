Will BRS field candidate in Hyderabad local authorities MLC poll?

HYDERABAD: As the election for the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities’ constituency approaches, speculation is rife about how the major political parties will navigate the polls.
The key question on voters’ minds is whether the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will contest the election or abstain. Another crucial uncertainty is whether the Congress will field a candidate or extend support to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominee.
Recent indications suggest that the Congress may opt out of the contest and instead back the AIMIM candidate. The AIMIM holds twice the number of votes compared to the BRS. If the BRS decides to contest, it could lead to an interesting electoral battle.
However, if the party stays away, the AIMIM candidate may be declared as the unanimous winner.
The electorate consists of 110 voters, including corporators, MLAs, and MPs. The AIMIM leads with 49 voters, followed by the BRS with 25 and Congress with 14. The remaining voters belong to the BJP.
In terms of individual strength, the AIMIM has a clear advantage, especially if it gains Congress’ support. Meanwhile, the BJP has yet to decide whether to enter the fray. If both the BJP and BRS abstain, the AIMIM candidate stands a strong chance of winning unopposed.
The BRS, which is reportedly considering skipping this election, had also refrained from contesting the recent MLC elections from the Graduate and Teachers’ constituencies, where the BJP secured two out of three seats.
The nomination process for this election will conclude on April 4, followed by scrutiny on April 7. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is April 9. The election is scheduled for April 23, with the counting of votes set to take place on April 25.