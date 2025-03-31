Despite students’ protests, excavators continue to clear forested lands in Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: Despite protests from the students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), excavators continued to clear forested land as part of the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli area, which the Telangana government plans to auction for the development of multi-infrastructure and IT parks.

On Sunday, the Cyberabad police detained several UoH students who had staged a protest on the East campus against the land clearing.

According to the students, as many as eight earth movers were used to clear the land, and the area was heavily policed.

Upon hearing the news, the students rushed to the location, shouting slogans against the government. They strongly opposed the proposed auction, expressing concern over the impact on the campus's ecosystem. Reports indicated that the number of excavators was increased to 40 overnight to accelerate the work.

In a statement, the students union said the inaction and silence of the university administration in addressing the grave issue are alarming.

“The students’ union has repeatedly sought a response from the administration, but no official statement or action has been taken so far,” it added.