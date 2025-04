HYDERABAD: Amid the claim that some part of the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli, which is proposed to be auctioned by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), is owned by the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the state government reiterated that it was the sole owner of the property and that even a survey was conducted on July 19, 2024 in the presence of university officials for boundary demarcation.

In a press statement, the government stated: “On alienation of the above land in favour of TGIIC, zonal manager, Cyberabad, the corporation on July 4, 2024 requested the registrar, UoH, to entrust their officials concerned to conduct the survey work to fix up the common boundary points on the ground. TGIIC officials had contacted the registrar, UoH, personally along with their team on July 11, 2024, and explained in detail about the proposed project.

The zonal manager also made a request through email to registrar@uohyd.ac.in on July 18, 2024, for conducting the survey. Accordingly, with the consent of the registrar, UoH, survey work was conducted on July 19, 2024 in the presence of the UoH officials i.e. dy registrar, university engineer, and executive engineer and RI and mandal surveyor and the boundaries were fixed.”