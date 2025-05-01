146 inspectors transferred in Hyderabad, Tolichowki police station established

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand transferred 146 inspectors on Wednesday.

The state government has also established a new police station, Tolichowki, taking the total number of police stations in the city to 72. The new station will cover select areas previously under Film Nagar, Mehdipatnam and Golconda police stations.

The Golconda division has been renamed as Tolichowki division. Secretariat PS is now Lake PS, Humayun Nagar PS becomes Mehdipatnam PS, and Shahinayathgunj PS is renamed Goshamahal PS.

Three existing traffic police stations, Marredpally, Bowenpally and Narayanguda, have been discontinued. Others have been renamed. Additionally, Zonal Cyber Crime Cells have been set up in each Law & Order Zone.

On X, Anand said, “Following mistakes during the previous Hyderabad police reorganisation in 2023, which was done after 35 years, we undertook a mini reorganisation, approved by the government and with no financial implications, to make the city police fit for the next 10 years.”

SHRC seeks report on illegal detention by Kadthal police

The Telangana SHRC directed Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty to submit a report by May 5 on the alleged illegal detention of a man by Kadthal police. The alleged victim, Mekala Kalyan, was reportedly detained without any complaint or case registered against him. Kalyan’s mother, Alivelu, approached the SHRC claiming that the police neither informed the family of his detention nor produced him before a court. She also alleged that the police refused to disclose his whereabouts.