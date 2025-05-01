Justice League: Shravan Kumar Rao alleges police forced confession, moves Nampally court

Cops forced confession, alleges tapgate accused

A Shravan Kumar Rao, one of the accused in the phone-tapping case, has filed a petition in the Nampally court alleging that the police included statements in his confession which he had not made, and also obtained his signature under compulsion.

Sources said that Shravan Rao claimed that certain details mentioned in the confession statement were not made by him during questioning, but were included by police, who then forced him to sign the document.

Rao recently returned to Hyderabad after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

Orders reserved on A-1’s plea

Meanwhile, Justice J Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved orders in a plea filed by former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, who has sought protection from arrest in connection with the same case. Prabhakar Rao is Accused No. 1 in the case.

HC stays single judge order restricting HCA spending

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the April 21, 2025, orders of a single judge restricting the administrative and financial powers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

In his orders, the single judge had directed the HCA to refrain from taking any administrative or policy decisions involving financial matters, except for disbursing salaries and covering day-to-day operational expenses.

The single judge’s order was in response to a writ petition filed by the Telangana Cricket Association alleging that the HCA was involved in fraudulent transactions and demanding a proper investigation along with appropriate legal action.

The HCA, disputing the allegations and the resulting restrictions, filed a writ appeal urging the bench to set aside the directives.