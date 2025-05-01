Professional courses for destitute students in Telangana

WARANGAL: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is offering three professional courses aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged youth across the country. These courses are provided through prestigious institutions under the ministry: the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

In a press conference held in Warangal on Wednesday, representatives from the three institutions outlined the programmes and application procedures.

FDDI programmes

The FDDI is offering a four-year undergraduate course and a two-year PG course, targeted at candidates aged 25 to 28. Online applications are now open, with the last date for submission being May 7, and the entrance exam scheduled for May 11, according to NTL Reddy, executive director of FDDI.

IIP programmes

This course, recognised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has a track record of over 3,500 alumni placed in reputed organisations. The application deadline is June 19, and the entrance exam will be held on June 22, stated N Natarajan, deputy director of IIP. Students can apply online.

CIPET programmes

Inviting applications for its diploma and three-year degree programmes in petrochemical engineering, a representative said there are 90 seats available for the diploma and 60 for the degree course.