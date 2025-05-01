Property tax collections cross Rs 870 crore: EBS

HYDERABAD: The Early Bird Scheme (EBS) has proved to be a major success for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with property tax collections surpassing previous records.

As of Wednesday, GHMC collected Rs 870 crore under the scheme, compared with Rs 831 crore last year.

Officials expect an additional Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore to be collected by Wednesday midnight as many property owners tend to make their payments on the last day.

Taxpayers are utilising multiple platforms to pay, including online portals, citizen service centres, MeeSeva centres and bill collectors.

As of the latest update at 7 pm on Wednesday, more than 7.5 lakh property owners had availed of the scheme.

The EBS scheme applies to the financial year 2025–26 and offers a 5% rebate on current year property tax payments made on or before April 30, 2025. The rebate does not apply to arrears from previous years.

GHMC told not to interfere with B-Hills property

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the GHMC and revenue authorities not to interfere with the possession of a house property located at Road No. 12, MLA Colony, Banjara Hills.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Buddi Prakash Toshniwal and others. They claimed ownership of the 600-square-yard property and alleged that authorities were unlawfully asserting claims over a portion of the land without any valid basis.

The petitioners accused officials of attempting to dispossess them through coercive and high-handed means, without serving any notice or conducting a formal land survey.