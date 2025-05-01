Srinivasa Raju appointed principal secretary to CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The state government has appointed retired IAS officer KS Sreenivasa Raju as principal secretary to chief minister for an initial period of two years in place of IFS officer G Chandrasekhar Reddy, who is likely to be appointed as chief information commissioner shortly.

Raju is currently serving as adviser to the government on Infrastructure and Projects.

In related developments, the government has revised its earlier orders and transferred IAS officer Shashank Goel as special chief secretary to government, posting him at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim, who previously served as secretary to chief minister, has been reassigned as director general, Drugs Control Administration. He will also hold full additional charge as director, Prohibition and Excise, replacing IPS officer VB Kamalasan Reddy.

Additionally, C Suvarna, IFS, principal chief conservator of Forests (CAMPA) and CEO (CAMPA), has been given full additional charge as principal chief conservator of Forests (HoFF), Telangana, following the retirement of Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal.

Separately, Kamalasan Reddy has been appointed OSD, Intelligence Security Wing, Intelligence Department, for a period of two years. He has also been given full additional charge as Director, Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre, Hyderabad.